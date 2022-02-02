7 injured in Poonch accident

Poonch, Feb 2: At least seven passengers were injured after a bus they were travelling in met with an accident near Sundrinallah of Saujiyan in Poonch district.
People from the area have demanded action against the department maintaining the road for failure to clear snow over the road as slippery conditions due to accumulation of snow caused the accident.
Police said that on Wednesday morning, a bus (JK12 1419) slipped near SundriNallah and met with an accident in which seven passengers were injured.
He injured were all shifted to Civil Hospital at Saujiyan and are being treated.
The injured have been identified as Abdul Majeed, 55, son of Abdullah Bhat, ParveenAkhter, 45, wife of Muhammad Din,
Mushtaq Ahmad, 48, son of Ghulam Muhammad Banday,
Farooq Ahmad, 32, son of Abdul Rehman, ParveenAkhtar, 32, wife of Nazir Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad, 55, son of Muhammad Din, and Atiqa Begum, wife of Muhammad.
Locals said that the main road where the accident occurred was still under snow and the department managing the road had not was so carried snow clearance work.