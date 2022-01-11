7 injured in Poonch highway accident

Rajouri, Jan 11: Seven persons travelling in a passenger bus were injured in an accident that occurred when a bus collided with an Army vehicle at Tota Gali village of Mendhar subdivision in Poonch district on Tuesday.
The accident occurred near Bhimber Gali on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway.
“All the injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility from where they were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Rajouri,” DySP Traffic Aftab Shah said.
He said that all the injured were being treated and were out of danger.