7 injured in Rajouri accident

The injured were identified as Jameet Singh, son of Suram Singh resident of Pera Udhan; Sushma Devi, wife of Jameet Singh of Pera Udhan; Supria Devi, daughter of Suram Chand of Pera Udan; Jameer Singh, son of Babu Singh of Treru Karlai; Sukhdev Singh, son of Sham Singh of Jungrial; Shashi Kumari, wife of Kulbir Singh of Mogla and Kamal Singh, son of Balak Singh of Guar Teryath. Police said that all the injured were shifted to Teryath civil hospital for treatment.