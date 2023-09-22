7 injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: Seven person were injured in an accident at Bela road in Rajouri town on Friday evening.

The accident, officials said, occurred when an auto rickshaw JK11A 3899 was on way towards Main Bus stand of town from GMC Associated Hospital and it turned turtle in the middle of road.

The eye witnesses said that the accident happened as the auto rickshaw was moving speedily and a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction made a stunt infront of auto rickshaw due to which driver lost control and it turned turtle.