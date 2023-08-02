7 inspectors transferred, posted in Poonch

Inspector Sunil Singh from Police Component Poonch has been posted as SHO Mandi in place of Inspector Mukhtiar Ali, who has been shifted to DPL Poonch.

Inspector Habib Ul Rehman has been shifted from DPL Poonch and posted as SHO Gursai while Inspector Mohd Javid serving in Police Station Poonch has been posted as SHO Loran.