7 inspectors transferred, posted in Poonch

Poonch, Aug 2: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Poonch Vinay Kumar has ordered the transfers and postings of seven Inspectors, following approval by the District Police Establishment Board.
As per the order, Inspector Deepak Pathania has been shifted from District Police Lines and posted as Station House Officer (SHO) Poonch while SHO Loran Inspector Rajesh Kumar Thapa has been posted as SHO Surankote in place of Insp. Rajveer Singh who has been shifted to District Police Lines Poonch.
Inspector Sunil Singh from Police Component Poonch has been posted as SHO Mandi in place of Inspector Mukhtiar Ali, who has been shifted to DPL Poonch.
Inspector Habib Ul Rehman has been shifted from DPL Poonch and posted as SHO Gursai while Inspector Mohd Javid serving in Police Station Poonch has been posted as SHO Loran.