7-kg heroin, Rs 2 crore cash recovered from residential house in J&K’s Poonch

Poonch, March 03: Police and security forces have recovered seven kilogram heroin, Rs 2 crore cash and ammunition from a residential house in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.
In a statement, a police spokesman said that the police and CRPF searched a house in Dana Doyan following a tip-off.
During searches, seven kg heroin, approximately Rs 2 cr and a pistol along with ten rounds were recovered from the house.
He said the searches were undertaken after the police lodged an FIR in view of reports about drug smuggling in the area.
The official said that the house owner, whom he identified as Muhammad Rafi, was detained under PSA on Feb 27. He said that several cases were lodged against him for drug dealing in several districts.
The searches were underway at his house when this report was being filed.