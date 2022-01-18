7 new micro-containment zones notified in Rajouri

Rajouri, Jan 18: Amid a surge in daily cases of coronavirus, the government authorities here in Rajouri and Poonch districts have notified nine new micro-containment zones.
These include seven in the Rajouri district and two in Poonch.
District Magistrate RajouriVikasKundal issued an order declaring seven areas as micro-containment zone after several coronavirus infection cases came to the fore from these areas.
Among these seven areas, the entire Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), IRP unit complex, and other parts of FatehpurPanchayat have been declared micro-containment zones.
Other five areas in the district which have been declared micro-containment zone include Ward 1 Kheora of Rajouri town, BSF unit Dhangri, Ganiya, and Langer villages of Langer Panchayat of Nowshera, ThandapaniPanchayat area of Siot tehsil, and BSF unit Sunderbani.
The district magistrate ordered the imposition of strict restrictions in all micro-containment zones directing the field staff for aggressive contact tracing and no inward and outward movement.
District Magistrate PoonchInderJeet declared two areas of Poonch town as micro-containment zones.
These include Ward No 3 MohallaDungus and Ward 11 MohallaPanditan in Poonch town.
The district magistrates ordered the imposition of strict restrictions in these micro-containment zones.