7 newly selected JKAS officers felicitated by District Admin Poonch

Poonch, Feb 17: Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Inder Jeet, along with officers today felicitated the seven newly selected candidates of J&K Combined Civil Services Examination 2021, popularly known as JKAS here at Dak Bungalow Poonch.
The officers present on the occasion included Additional Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Tahir Mustafa Malik, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Zaheer Ahmed Kaifi, Tehsildar Haveli, Anjum Bashir Khattak, District Information Officer Poonch, Vishaldeep Chandan, Naib Tehsil Haveli, Maroof Khan and Naib Tehsildar Bandichechian , Randhir Singh.
The candidates hailing from district Poonch included two female officers and five males namely Sheik Wajad Ahmed, Jaazia Kazmi, Predhyum Atri, Atif Zahoor, Asaf Ali, Parsanjeet Kour and Naveel Hamdani.
Overall more than 10 candidates made it to the final list of the prestigious JKAS exam the results of which were declared recently.
The Deputy Commissioner interacted with the candidates and congratulated them on their success. He asked them to be innovative and contribute to the welfare of society and be role models for others to emulate. Finally, the Deputy Commissioner along with officers presented appreciation certificates and shawls to the newly selected candidates.