7 persons critically injured in accident in Rajouri

Rajouri, June 10: At least 7 people got injured, most of whom are in critical condition, after a vehicle fell in a roadside river at Nagoon village of Rajouri.
The accident, as per police, took place on Saturday evening when this ill-fated vehicle JK11B 4315 was on its way to Nagoon from Rajouri and the driver lost his control of the vehicle at Nagoon.
In this accident, police officials informed, seven people got injured who all were brought to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where they are under treatment. The hospital management informed that seven critically injured were brought to the hospital on Saturday evening where a team of doctors headed by Incharge Medical Superintendent Dr. Aijaz Malik started treatment of patients.
The injured have been identified as Farida Kouser (35) wife of Munir Hussain, Jamshad Ahmed (36), Saleema Kouser (11), Mohd Asif (15) son of Mohd Razaq, Mohd Hussain (65), Shamim Akhter (60) wife of Mohammad Hussain and Abida Kouser (12) daughter of Mohammad Razaq, all residents of Mehari Manyala village of Rajouri.
Hospital management informed that most of the injured are having serious injuries and all are under treatment. Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Rajouri, Imran Rashid Kataria said that all the injured are being treated by doctors and many of them are having multiple injuries.
“We have asked hospital management to ensure that best possible treatment is made available to the patients,” he said.