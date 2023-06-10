7 persons critically injured in accident in Rajouri

The accident, as per police, took place on Saturday evening when this ill-fated vehicle JK11B 4315 was on its way to Nagoon from Rajouri and the driver lost his control of the vehicle at Nagoon.

In this accident, police officials informed, seven people got injured who all were brought to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where they are under treatment. The hospital management informed that seven critically injured were brought to the hospital on Saturday evening where a team of doctors headed by Incharge Medical Superintendent Dr. Aijaz Malik started treatment of patients.