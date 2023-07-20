7 persons injured in road mishap in Rajouri

Rajouri: At least seven devotees sustained injuries in a road accident that took place on Thursday morning at Phalni in Budhal area of Rajouri district.

All the injured have been admitted in Community Health Center Kandi with the condition of all stated to be stable.

Officials of police said that an auto load carrier JK11F 9263 was plying on Budhal Kotranka road when it skidded on the road at Phalni falling under Budhal police station. Devotees on their way towards a shrine at Kunderdhan were traveling in the ill-fated vehicle, said officials.

Seven people got injured in this accident who have been identified as Jameel Ahmed , Mohammad Ismial, Zaheen Kousar, Naseem Akhter wife of Mohammad Ismial, all resident of Bhatian Thanamandi, Gulzara Begum, Malika Jaan wife of Mushtaq Ahmed, Kaka Baniya, all residents of Shopian. Police have taken up an investigation of the matter with the registration of a case in Budhal police station.