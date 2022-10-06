700 fruit laden trucks move on Mughal Road

"Seven hundred trucks laden with fruits moved over the road on Thursday till 6 PM and almost all the trucks were having apple fruit and they have crossed the axis of Mughal road safely," said Deputy SP.

He further said that movement of trucks on Mughal Road is being facilitated in best possible way as directions in this regard have already been received from higher authorities.

Meanwhile, people of Rajouri and Poonch have demandedimmediate improvement and maintenance of road stretch from Bufliyaz to Surankote as the stretch is causing big hurdle for people.

"The condition of stretch between Bufliyaz to Surankote is in worst condition and road is like a pathway of stones making it too difficult to drive vehicle on it," said people.

They said that the work on upgradition of Rajouri Thanamandi Surankote axis is going on but completion of this project will take time and government should immediately take up the work for improvement and maintenance as well as repairs on Surankote Bufliyaz axis.