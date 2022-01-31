74 new COVID-19 cases in Pir Panjal

Rajouri / Ramban Jan 31: At least 74 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Rajouri and Poonch districts of PirPanjal region on Monday.
Officials said that 53 cases were recorded in Rajouri while 21 in Poonch district.
They said that both the target as well as aggressive COVID-19 sampling was going on in various areas of the twin districts.
Meanwhile, District Magistrate Ramban, Mussarat Islam Monday notified four areas as micro containment zones in Ramban district.
He declared Parnote-A, MahakundDharam, Sangaldan, and Nachlana in as micro containment zone.
The surrounding areas of these locations have been declared as buffer zones.
“Tehsildar Ramban, Gool, and Khari would be the nodal officers for these micro containment zones and ensure the supply of essential commodities to the people of these locations as laid down protocol, the order reads.