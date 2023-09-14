8 loan cases approved

Rajouri: In District Level Committee today approved eight loan cases under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme and nine cases under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) here at its meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal.

The Holistic Agriculture Development Programme aims to transform the agricultural landscape, focusing on various components for comprehensive growth.

Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal, during the meeting, emphasized the importance of modernizing farming techniques, ensuring better access to resources, and enhancing the livelihoods of our farmers.