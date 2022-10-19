80 people evacuated, 35 vehicles taken to safe places on Mughal Road

Rajouri, Oct 19: Atleast 80 boarded in 35 vehicles were taken to safe places on Mughal Road during night long operation conducted by teams of security forces in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday after these vehicles got stuck between Pir Ki Gali and Poshana due to snowfall.

Officials said that fresh snowfall in the evening hours on Tuesday caused closure of Mughal road with many vehicles got stuck between Pir Ki Gali and Poshana check post in Poonch side.