80 people evacuated, 35 vehicles taken to safe places on Mughal Road

Rajouri, Oct 19: Atleast 80 boarded in 35 vehicles were taken to safe places on Mughal Road during night long operation conducted by teams of security forces in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday after these vehicles got stuck between Pir Ki Gali and Poshana due to snowfall.
Officials said that fresh snowfall in the evening hours on Tuesday caused closure of Mughal road with many vehicles got stuck between Pir Ki Gali and Poshana check post in Poonch side.
They said that an operation for evacuation and safe passage to these people and vehicles was launched at around 8:30 PM on Tuesday and it continued till late midnight hours than got completed.
Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri Poonch range, Aftab Shah said that said that this operation lasted till midnight and thirty five vehicles were given safe passage while around eighty people were boarded in these vehicles.
Deputy SP further said that all the vehicles were given safe passage towards Surankote and all stranded vehicles were cleared.
Meanwhile, vehicular traffic on Mughal Road resumed on Wednesday with normal movement of vehicles took place.
A heavy movement of trucks was witnessed on road on Wednesday with 1200 trucks plied over the road with majority of the trucks were fruit laden.
Besides, four hundred light motor vehicles especially cars also plied over Mughal road.