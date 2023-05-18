9 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Kandi area of Rajouri

Rajouri: Two minor children and two teenagers among nine people got injured in a road accident that took place at Kandi on Thursday morning.

All the injured are presently under treatment at GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri. Police informed that on Thursday morning, an Ecco vehicle bearing registration number JK11E 1550 plying on Kotranka Rajouri road fell in the roadside gorge at Kandi with nine people getting injured in the accident.

The injured, as per police, were taken to the civil hospital of the area and then referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where they all are under treatment.

Injured have been identified as Samina Kouser (17), Shabina Kouser (40), Mohammad Shafi (47), Mohammad Areeb (3) son of Mohammad Shafi, Mohammad Aashiq (25), Tahira Parveen (22) wife of Mohammad Aashiq, Rozia Kouser (18) wife of Yasser Mehmood, Yasser Mehmood (26) resident of Panja Chowk Rajouri and Tasmia (3) daughter of Mohammad Aashiq, all residents of Kotedhara and Panja chowk areas of Rajouri.