Rajouri: At least nine people got injured in a road accident that took place at Kewal Morh near Budhal in Rajouri with all the people having been hospitalised.

Police said that on Thursday evening a car JK11F 9893 was on its way from Kotranka to Budhal when another vehicle coming from the opposite side with the registration number UK07AP 6416 collided with it at Kewal Morh in Budhal.