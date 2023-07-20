9 physical education teachers chargesheeted for securing higher grades on fake degrees

Jammu: At least nine Physical Education Teachers in District Rajouri have been charged by Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Jammu.

A case in this regard under FIR Number 19 of 2018 under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 201 120-B RPC was registered at Police Station EOW Crime Branch Jammu for arranging fake degrees and using them for securing higher grades in the Department.

A 489-page challan has been produced against eight teachers and the agent through whom they procured Fake Bachelor’s Degrees in Physical Education in the name of Global Open University Nagaland.

These eight accused Physical Education Teachers and the agent include Shaida Akhter, daughter of Ghulam Qadar, resident of Chowkian Darhal district Rajouri, Gulzar Hussain, resident of Darhal Chowkian of Rajouri district, Parveen Akhter, daughter of Noor Hussain, resident of ward number 1 Kheora in Rajouri, Kuldeep Singh, resident of Nowshera, Jamil Hussain, resident of Dodsan Bala Tehsil in District Rajouri, Attamjeet Singh, resident of Nowshera in Rajouri, Raghubir Chander,resident of Patrara tehsil in district Rajouri, Neelam Kumari Sharma, resident of Thandapani Teshil Sundarbani district Rajouri and the agent, Mohammed Shabir, son of Mohammed Sadeeq, resident of Saimsamit Tehsil Thanamandi district Rajouri at present House Number 181 Balwal in Jammu.

The case owes its origin to a written complaint lodged by the unemployed physical trained youth of district Rajouri which alleged that during the year 2010 about 130 appointments were made in District Rajouri by Secretary SSRB Srinagar and most of the candidates were having CPEd i.e. Certificate in Physical Education.

The BPEd certificates were managed by the teachers from the Global Open University Nagaland, whereas they never physically joined the University to attend the classes for BP Ed. Likewise, there are many other physical education teachers who managed BPEd degrees, through agents and produced the same before the District Youth Services and Sports Officer at the time of joining their duties and succeeded in getting grade pay of Rs. 2800 instead of Rs 2400 grade pay.

During the course of the investigation, statements of complainants were recorded, obtained records from the concerned Department, fake BPEd degrees were seized in the case and it was found that the accused candidates were appointed as Physical Education Teachers in Rajouri District on the CPEd basis.

However, they later produced BPEd Certificates before the competent authority and succeeded in getting the higher grade pay of Rs 2800 to which they were not entitled to. The seized record reveals that 8 accused as mentioned have managed fake BPEd certificates with the help of the agent.