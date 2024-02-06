9 students of GMC Rajouri suspended

Rajouri, Feb 6: The management of Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri has suspended nine students from the institution classwork besides expelling them from hostel for a specific period after their role surfaced in an indisciplinary act.

The students include those from first year batch as well as senior batch of second and fourth year.

As per reports, an incident took place in GMC Rajouri few days ago in which junior students from first batch complained of ragging while an incident of scuffle also took place.

Some students of medical college also lodged their complaint before medical college administration following which an inquiry was conducted by anti ragging cell of the institute.

On being contacted, Head of Department Medicines in GMC Rajouri, Dr Jamil Hussain Khan told that an in-depth inquiry was conducted into the matter and entire incident was examined.

“We submitted our inquiry report after which action has been taken,” he said.

He informed that two students of junior batch have been suspended from classwork for a period of two weeks while seven students of senior batch have been suspended from classwork for four weeks.

Dr Jamil further said that all the students have also been expelled from hostels for specific time period.

Incharge Principal GMC Rajouri, Dr A S Bhatia on the other hand said that there is no place for indiscipline in the institute. “We have kept the medical college in students friendly atmosphere but any indiscipline act can never be tolerated,” he said.

Dr Bhatia said that action has been taken against students and any such action in future will draw action as per laid down norms.