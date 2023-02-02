Pir Panjal

Absconder arrested after 10 years by Poonch Police

Police further said that the accused has been produced in the court for further course of action.
GK NEWS NETWORK

Poonch:  An absconder wanted in a case registered at police station Gursai of Mendhar subdivision has been arrested by a police team after a long gap of ten years.

Absconder was identified as Nazarat Hussain son of Qasid Hussain resident of Gursai.

Police said that the accused was wanted in “case FIR No 72/2013 U/Ss 323/324 RPC and was absconding since 2013 whereas a general warrant of arrest U/S 512 CrPC was issued against him by Munsiff Court Mendhar.”

The accused has been intercepted by a team of police headed by SHO Gursai Farooq Khateeb, police said.

