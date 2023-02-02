Absconder arrested after 10 years by Poonch Police

Police said that the accused was wanted in “case FIR No 72/2013 U/Ss 323/324 RPC and was absconding since 2013 whereas a general warrant of arrest U/S 512 CrPC was issued against him by Munsiff Court Mendhar.”

The accused has been intercepted by a team of police headed by SHO Gursai Farooq Khateeb, police said.

Police further said that the accused has been produced in the court for further course of action.