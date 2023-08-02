Absconder arrested in narcotics case

Rajouri, Aug 2: A man wanted in a case of narcotics peddling and was evading his arrest has been arrested by police in Rajouri.
He was identified as Mohammad Kabir son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Rather Mandi in tehsil Kotranka of Rajouri. Police said that the accused was absconding for last three years and was wanted in case FIR No 130/2020 U/S 304/34 IPC, 8/27 NDPS Act whereas a general arrest warrant U/S 299 CrPC was also issued by Session Court Rajouri against him.
A team of police headed by SHO KandiShakilManhas arrested the accused who has been produced in court for further legal proceedings, police said.