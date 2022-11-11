Absconder arrested in Thanamandi

Rajouri, Nov 11: Jammu and Kashmir police in Thanamandi arrested an absconder who was evading his arrest for years.
Accused has been identified as Jameel Ahmed son of Maqbool Hussain resident of Badakana of Thanamandi.
He was wanted in a case “FIR No 130/2014 U/Ss 498-A/109/325/RPC of PS Thanamandi and was absconding since 2017 and general warrant of arrest U/S 512/CrPC was issued by the JMIC Thanamandi.”
The absconder was apprehended by a team of police personnel headed by SHO Thanamandi Mohammad Shokat Choudhary under the supervision of SDPO Thanamandi, Dr Imtiaz Ahmed.
Accused was later produced before the Court. SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said that arrest of absconders is one of the main priorities of Rajouri police. Thanamandi police station has done commendable job in this regard and succeeded in arresting 16 absconders during the current year so far, the police said.