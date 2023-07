Absconder has been identified as Nazakit Hussain resident of Kunaiyan Poonch. Police said that the accused was wanted in case FIR No 174/2018 U/Ss 341, 323, 324, 336, 34 IPC and was absconding whereas a general warrant of arrest U/S 512 (New 299 CrPC) was issued against him.

The accused has been produced in the court of law for further course of action, said police.