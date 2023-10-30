Absconder nabbed by police in Rajouri

Rajouri, Oct 30: In action against absconders who are evading their arrests, Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri arrested an absconder from Kalakote area.
Police aid the absconder was arrested by a team of police headed by SHO Kalakote, Danish Maqbool Dar.
The accused Mohammad Yaqoob son of Mohammad Israil resident of Chainpur, Tehsil Kalakote was involved in case FIR No 22/2017 U/Ss 452/427/323/504/506 RPC and an arrest warrant U/S 512 CrPC was also issued against him by JMIC Kalakote, police added.
The team of police successfully managed to intercept the accused who has been arrested and will now be produced before the court, said police.