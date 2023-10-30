Absconder nabbed by police in Rajouri

Police aid the absconder was arrested by a team of police headed by SHO Kalakote, Danish Maqbool Dar.

The accused Mohammad Yaqoob son of Mohammad Israil resident of Chainpur, Tehsil Kalakote was involved in case FIR No 22/2017 U/Ss 452/427/323/504/506 RPC and an arrest warrant U/S 512 CrPC was also issued against him by JMIC Kalakote, police added.