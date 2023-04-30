Absconder nabbed in Poonch

Poonch: An absconder wanted in a case registered at Police Station Mandi of Poonch district was arrested on Sunday, Police said.

Police said that it nabbed the absconder Niaz Ahmad, son of Abdul Raheem of Sawjiyan.

“He was wanted in case FIR No 99/2020 under Sections 341, 323, and 147 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) but was absconding. CJM Court, Poonch had issued a general warrant of arrest under Section 299 of the CrPC against him. The accused will be produced in the court of law for further course of action,” Police said.