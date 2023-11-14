Absconder nabbed in Thanamandi

Rajouri, Nov 14: Police in Thanamandi area of Rajouri nabbed an absconder who was wanted in a case.

He has been identified as Mohammad Zabir son of Abdullah resident of Rajdhani Thanamandi.

A team of police led by SHO Thanamandi Hilal Azhar arrested the accused absconder and shall be produced before the court, police said.

The accused was evading arrest for long in case FIR No127/2019 U/S 420/IPC of PS Thanamandi and a general warrant U/s 299 Cr.PC was issued against him by the Court of JMIC Thanamandi, police said.