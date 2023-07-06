Absence of proper power infrastructure leaves Manjakote residents riled

Rajouri: Villagers in three different hamlets of Galuti panchayat of Manjakote tehsil are facing a risk to their lives as the Power department has failed to install poles in these hamlets with electricity transmission lines tied to trees.

People from the area have questioned the approach of the department and lack of infrastructure “is posing a life threat to the village population.”

Sarpanch of panchayat halqa Galuti Upper in Manjakote tehsil, Farooq Ahmed said that three hamlets in his panchayat are facing the issue of unavailability of power poles.