Absence of proper power infrastructure leaves Manjakote residents riled

Rajouri: Villagers in three different hamlets of Galuti panchayat of Manjakote tehsil are facing a risk to their lives as the Power department has failed to install poles in these hamlets with electricity transmission lines tied to trees.
People from the area have questioned the approach of the department and lack of infrastructure “is posing a life threat to the village population.”
Sarpanch of panchayat halqa Galuti Upper in Manjakote tehsil, Farooq Ahmed said that three hamlets in his panchayat are facing the issue of unavailability of power poles.
He said that in Ward 5, Ward 6 and Ward 7 of Panchayat Galuti Upper, there are around twenty houses in mohalla Namni Jaba, Kayi Wala Sheikh Mohalla and Akhran Wala Bakerwal Mohalla where electricity transmission lines are tied over trees.
“There is unavailability of poles and to provide electricity to these areas, transmission lines are tied over green trees which is a grave risk for the life of villagers especially during rainy days,” said Sarpanch Upper Galuti.
He further said that many times requests have been placed before the department concerned for providing power poles but there is no concern shown by the department concerned.
An official of the Power Development Department on being contacted said that a requisition has been placed before higher authorities to provide some poles in the area.