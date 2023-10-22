AC Panchayat Poonch attached with DC office

Poonch: Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered action against a senior officer of Rural Development and Panchayti Raj in view of poor performance.

An order in this regard has been issued by Commissioner/Secretary to the Government in Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

In this order, it has been mentioned that action has been taken over consistent poor performance lack of initiative on the part of the officer.

“In view of consistent poor performance and lack of initiative on the part of the officer, it is hereby ordered that Mtr. Naeem ul Nisa, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Poonch is hereby attached in the Office of Deputy Commissioner Poonch with immediate effect till further orders,” the order reads.

Assistant Commissioner Development Poonch, Abid Hussain has been assigned additional charge of the post in addition to his own duties

.