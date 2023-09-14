Action taken to optimise school staffing in Doda

Doda: Deputy Commissioner Doda Vishesh Mahajan convened a meeting to address pressing issues faced by the Educational Institutions. The meeting primarily focused on the efficient utilization of teaching staff in schools, student’s aspirations, staff rationalization, and the punctuality of teaching personnel. One of the key concerns discussed was the presence of an excessive number of teachers in certain town centric schools.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Mahajan directed the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Doda to promptly reassign recently appointed 134 contractual lecturers to schools where their services are urgently needed, and simultaneously remove surplus teaching staff from those schools. This move is aimed at optimizing the deployment of teaching resources to better serve the students.

Additionally, the meeting delved into the issue of E-Kaksha online services for students, especially those residing in remote areas with limited access to subject teachers. The Deputy Commissioner instructed the Principal of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Doda to ensure the continued operation of E-Kaksha labs, catering to students facing challenges in accessing subject-specific teachers.