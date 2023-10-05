Additional auto stands proposed for Doda town

Doda, Oct 5: To alleviate traffic congestion in Doda Town, Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Mahajan today convened a crucial meeting of the designated members of Auto Rickshaw Stands Management Committee headed by ACR Sanjeev Kumar, to identify new feasible auto stands in the Doda Town. The meeting was held in the office chamber of DC Doda.
A comprehensive discussion ensued regarding the efficient operation and management of existing auto stands within the town. The Deputy Commissioner proposed the establishment of new auto stands at strategic locations to accommodate the increasing passenger traffic.
DC issued directives to enhance the aesthetics of the primary auto stand near the old bus stand, adjacent to the fountain point. Additionally, he suggested the installation of small vendor carts near the fountain area to accommodate vendors who were displaced.