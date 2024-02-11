Adequate rains after prolonged dry spell bring respite for farmers in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri, Feb 11: Adequate rains have brought respite for farmers in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The farmers expecting some better crop yield now. However, theyare praying for more downpour in days to come so that water deficit in fields due to prolonged dry season comes to an end.

The Krishi Vigyaan Kendra (KVK) agriculture scientists however have apprehension that the crop yield especially of wheat crop will still remain affected by around 20 percent.

Rajouri and Poonch district, referred to as Pir Panjal region, witnessed prolonged dry season for around two and half months due to lack of rainfall. This caused severe dryness in atmosphere besides decline in water table of land, reducing water flow in water bodies while small plants started to turn yellow.

Main affect of dryness and lack of rain was seen on wheat crop which were in initial growing period but the same was seen getting affected due to lack of rainfall.

However, several rainy days in last two weeks has provided some respite to farmers.

“We have faced severe dry season in last two and half months that effected everyone but we (farmers) were in a state of tension because of this,” said a farmer Mushtaq Hussain from Rajouri. He added that most of the areas in Rajouri are dependent on rainfall only and man-induced irrigation facilities are very much limited.

” We were very much tense as our wheat crop was dying and leaves of trees were turning yellow and even forest beds were wearing a yellow dry look which was hardly seen earlier,” he said.

Similarly, Kamal Sharma, another farmer having a wheat field, said that wheat crop plants in his field were not growing and their growth was not taking place. He added that but things are getting better now as rainfall in last few days has provided much required water content in the field promoting growth.

He, however, said that all the farmers are still praying for more rainy days in near future so that water deficit in recent dry season is overcome.

Agriculture Scientist and Head Krishi Vigyaan Kendra Rajouri, Dr Arvind K Isher said that things have improved a bit but there is hardly any chance that entire damage will be reversed. In his interaction with Greater Kashmir, Dr Arvind said that dry season and lack of rainfall in last two and half months has created a severe water scarcity in land and growth of wheat crop stunted. “The wheat crop growth has resumed on normal pace but there will remain a considerable affect,” said Dr Arvind.

Agriculture Scientist further said that around 20 percent of crop yield will remain affected this year.

Regarding fruit crop yield, Dr Arvinder stated that there is almost no chance that fruit crop will get affected as blossom period of fruit plants start in February – March period and rainfall has started now.