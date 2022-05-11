ADG BSF visits Rajouri, Poonch sectors
Rajouri, May 11: Additional Director General of Border Security Force, Western Command, PV Rama Sastry visited Rajouri and Poonch sectors of Line of Control (LoC) to take control of security situation.
Border Security Force, in a statement issued through Jammu frontier, informed that on his two days visit to Jammu frontier, the Additional Director General visited forward areas of LoC at Poonch and Rajouri sectors.
The ADG was accompanied by IG BSF Jammu, D K Boora and other senior officers of Jammu frontier and reviewed the security situation on LoC.
BSF DIG for sector Rajouri and force battalion commanders briefed ADG BSF on the ground about complexities of management, overall deployment of BSF and domination plan of LoC area under prevailing current security scenario.
ADG BSF also visited the vital areas of Poonch and Rajouri sectors and examined the operational preparedness of field formations.
During the visit, ADG visited sensitive Forward Defended Localities (FDL) and took stock of security situation and applauded all officers and troops for their professional acumen in safeguarding the Line of Control in such stringent conditions and also added that these are their relentless efforts by which BSF remained successful to foil all evil designs of ANEs.
The troops also interacted with ADG with full enthusiasm and zeal.