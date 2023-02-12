ADGP Jammu asks forces to target terrorists in Rajouri district, their OGW network

Rajouri: Additional Director General of Police Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh on Sunday concluded a two-day visit to Rajouri and Poonch.
During his visit, ADGP Jammu Zone, accompanied by DIG RP range Dr Mohammad Haseeb Mughal and Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohammad Aslam visited Kalakote, Budhal, Rajouri in Rajouri district while he visited Surankote in Poonch district.
ADGP Jammu Zone chaired joint security review meetings which were attended by senior officers of army and CRPF besides district police officers.
ADGP Jammu Zone stressed on strengthening of both border and hinterland security grid and focused on counter terrorist operations and targeting the OGW network of terrorists.
He stressed on all the officers to put in their best to target terrorists present in Rajouri district.
He also stressed in effective and actionable intelligence collection. ADGP Jammu Zone was briefed regarding measures taken by District Police Rajouri.
ADGP was also briefed regarding a few terror cases which had been solved in a record time.
DIG RP Range, SSP Rajouri and SSP Poonch assured that efforts shall continue with full dedication so that overall security situation improves and general public feels secure and safe.