ADGP Jammu asks forces to target terrorists in Rajouri district, their OGW network

Rajouri: Additional Director General of Police Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh on Sunday concluded a two-day visit to Rajouri and Poonch.

During his visit, ADGP Jammu Zone, accompanied by DIG RP range Dr Mohammad Haseeb Mughal and Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohammad Aslam visited Kalakote, Budhal, Rajouri in Rajouri district while he visited Surankote in Poonch district.

ADGP Jammu Zone chaired joint security review meetings which were attended by senior officers of army and CRPF besides district police officers.

ADGP Jammu Zone stressed on strengthening of both border and hinterland security grid and focused on counter terrorist operations and targeting the OGW network of terrorists.