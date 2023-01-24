Administration felicitates women achievers

The main event was organised at the Conference Hall of PWD Dakbanglow. A large number of girl students drawn from schools, representatives of NGOs, newly selected JK CCE-2021 officers, and their parents participated in the function. Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal, was the chief guest. Addressing the audience the DC highlighted the importance of gender equality and how girls are an essential part of society. He also emphasized the importance of providing education to them and ensuring their rights. The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the initiatives of District administration Rajouri, and the Department of Social welfare taken for the empowerment of women, children, and Old age persons in the district. He also spoke about the initiatives of the centre and UT Government that provide education and healthcare assistance to girls as well as offer economic opportunities to them. Listing the women centric schemes of the Union Government, he said the schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ are bound to bring a drastic change in the public mindset and encourage the participation rate of the girls at all levels of growth.