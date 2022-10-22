After 10 months, GMC Rajouri gets new principal but with additional charge

Soon after assuming charge of the post, Dr Amarjeet took a meeting with the college management and discussed the prevailing situation in the institution besides the status of healthcare services and the functioning of different units.

Talking to media persons, Dr Amarjeet said that GMC Rajouri was a vital health institution that caters to the healthcare needs of a vast area and efforts would be made in the future to further improve the critical care as well as emergency services in the associated hospital which always remain a prime concern.

"Our motto will be to bring the referral rate to zero and efforts will be made to make this institution a high-quality one so that patients even up to Sunderbani are referred to Rajouri GMC instead of GMC Jammu,” he said.

Dr Amarjeet also sought the cooperation of all sections of society and stakeholders in the society besides media persons.

He also hailed the efforts put in by the staff of the medical college and associated hospital and said that further improvement of services through available staff and infrastructure would be ensured.