After IB threat of drone dropping looms large on LoC

Rajouri, Apr 17: After a number of incident on International Border (IB) in Jammu province areas, the threat of drone dropping is looming large on Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts.
The recent recovery of a drone with payload has authenticated fear of intelligence agencies regarding drone dropping going on in the areas.
Drone dropping has been considered as a major security concern in terms of border security.Dozens of incident have come to force from International Border wherein BSF as well as Police shot down, recovered drones having payload carrying arms, ammunition, cash, explosives, and IEDs.
However, drone dropping incidents were not prevalent in areas of Line of Control with only a few incidents have been reported and taken place in areas of LoC from Akhnoor to Poonch in Jammu province.
Amid all this, intelligence agencies had time and again raised concern with apprehensions that attempts of drone dropping are going on in areas of Line of Control while during questioning of arrested terrorist Commander Talib Husain it came to fore that his module has collected many consignments dropped by drone in areas of Rajouri district.