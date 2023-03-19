Pir Panjal

After T5 tunnel focus now on T1 tunnel

M M PARVAIZ

Ramban, Mar 19: After opening the 880 meters long tunnel T5 to bypass landslide and shooting stones prone  Panthyal on Thursday authorities, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI ) shifted focus on completing the 924 meters long tunnel T1 Peerah-Chanderkote located between Nashri and Ramban. 

Official sources said that the work to complete the remaining work is going on a fast-track basis.

The government has fixed the deadline for tunnel completion on March 31. It will reduce two km  distance between Peerah and Kunfer, Chanderkote .

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam who is  monitoring ongoing construction works on various national projects including the four-lane project of NHAI in Ramban district said he is hopeful that the work on the T1, Peerah- Kunfer, Chanderkote tunnel will be completed on the scheduled time.

He said Pavement Quality Control (PQC) electrification and other allied works are going on and nearing completion.

