Ahead of Republic Day, Security forces launch search operation in J&K’s Poonch

Poonch, Jan 23: In view of upcoming Republic Day, security forces on Monday launched a search operation in several forest areas in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
A senior police officer told Greater Kashmir that the operations are being carried out jointly by the police and army in the woods to ensure no untoward incident takes place during the Republic Day celebrations in the district.
He said security has been heightened in the district so that all functions scheduled on the day pass off peacefully.