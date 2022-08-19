Alert sounded along infiltration routes in Rajouri

Rajouri, Aug 19: Security forces in Rajouri are maintaining a high alert for hinterland security and have boosted surveillance on notorious infiltration routes after suspected movement of terrorists in areas which remained worst affected during peak terrorism period from 1997 to 2010.
Official sources said that during peak terrorism period from 1997 to 2010, the period when Rajouri witnessed mass scale disturbance due to terrorism, entire district remained in unrest but some of the areas remained worst affected which fall in Thanamandi, Darhal, Kandi Kotranka, Budhal and Khawas Kalakote areas.
"Although the entire district remained disturbed but some specific areas were badly affected where a large number of encounters occurred, attacks had taken place while a number of hideouts of terrorists were also unearthed in these areas." the sources said.
Sharing details, official sources said, an operation was carried out in Lambibari area of Khawas police post in which over ten terrorists were neutralised while in 2010, ten terrorists were neutralised in Kanthol, Sadda area of Khawas police post in the district.
Similarly, between 1997 and 2010, more than six dozen encounters have taken place in areas of Thanamandi, Darhal, Kandi Kotranka, Budhal and Kalakote Khawas areas with main villages that remain affected include Moughla and Teryath in Kalakote, Panglyar, Odhan, Sadda Kanthol, Narla Bambal, Kot Charwal, Mehthyani, Bambori Gala in Khawas whereas over two dozen villages in other tehsils of the district were also categorised as “High Disturbed Zones.”