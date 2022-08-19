Alert sounded along infiltration routes in Rajouri

Official sources said that during peak terrorism period from 1997 to 2010, the period when Rajouri witnessed mass scale disturbance due to terrorism, entire district remained in unrest but some of the areas remained worst affected which fall in Thanamandi, Darhal, Kandi Kotranka, Budhal and Khawas Kalakote areas.

"Although the entire district remained disturbed but some specific areas were badly affected where a large number of encounters occurred, attacks had taken place while a number of hideouts of terrorists were also unearthed in these areas." the sources said.