Allotment of works under Jal Jivan Mission approved

Poonch, Sep 8 : Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M. Choudhary today chaired a meeting and approved allocation of fifteen (15) electro-mechanical works and two (02) Bore wells under the Jal Jivan Mission (JJM) for the Jal Shakti (PHE) division in Poonch.
The meeting aimed to ensure the effective implementation of the mission and alleviate water scarcity issues faced by the residents.
During the meeting, it was revealed that of the total 93 electro-mechanical works, 70 works have already been tendered, 26 works allotted and 15 works have been issued allotment letters of intent (LOI), while currently 29 works are undergoing the tendering process.
It was further informed that of 130 borewell works, 128 already stand tendered and allotted. "Two works have been issued allotment letters of intent (LOI), and there are no works currently under evaluation (technical/financial) or in the tendering process," the meeting was informed.