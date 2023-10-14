Altaf Bukhari leads delegation to meet LG Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan

They apprised the Lieutenant Governor of the public concerns and grievances stemming from the infrastructural deficit in the Pir Panjal region. Also, they presented a comprehensive memorandum outlining their demands, read a party press release.

Their demands encompassed several critical issues, including the delimitation of Panchayat segments, renaming specific areas, establishment of a degree college in Kotranka, the inception of new degree colleges at Peeri and Khawas, restoration of the ANAS irrigation canal, creation of tourism infrastructure, encompassing an Eco-tourism park at Kotranka and an amusement park at Patli Qila, the establishment of a Polytechnic college in Kotranka, a Gujjar Bakerwal hostel in Kotranka, a fire service station in Kotranka Budhal in Khawas, the installation of a 400 KV receiving station in Rajouri, and a 33 KVA receiving station in Kotranka, the establishment of a Crime Police post in Gaibas Narla, the establishment of an Ekalavia Residential Model School in Kotranka, a GAI BAS in Tehsil Khawas, the opening of JK Bank branches at various locations in Rajouri, establishment of PHE centers, and the construction of essential roads, and so on.

According to the press release, the delegation members apprised the honorable Lieutenant Governor of the public issues and grievances, mostly stemming from infrastructural deficiencies. The Lieutenant Governor gave a patient hearing to the visiting delegation and assured them that all the major demands put forward will be redressed on priority.

The delegation extended thanks to Lieutenant Governor for making appointment of the dependents of the deceased of Shamsipura Shopian, as the families were in distress for long.