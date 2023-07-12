Ambulance driver, health worker injured in road accident

Rajouri, July 12: An ambulance driver and a healthcare worker got injured in a road accident that took place at Teryath in Rajouri on Wednesday evening.
Officials said that an ambulance JK20B 6305 was on its way towards Teryath from Reasi when it met with an accident at Teryath near a temple.
In this accident, officials said, two people got injured, the vehicle driver a healthcare worker traveling in it.
The injured have been identified as Gobind Singh (25) resident of Reasi and staff nurse Rezwana Tahir (21) daughter of Mohd Tahir resident of Banola Mendhar.
Both the injured persons are under treatment in PHC Teryath while police have taken up an investigation of the matter after registration of a case in the local police station.