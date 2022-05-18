Amid protests, grenade attack victim Ranjit Singh cremated in Rajouri

A burqa-clad terrorist walked up to a newly-opened wine shop in Baramulla on Tuesday night, dropped a grenade inside through the porthole window, causing an explosion which killed Singh and left three other employees injured, police said.

The other injured employees have been identified as Govardhan Singh, Ravi Kumar, both residents of Billawar in Kathua and Govind Singh, a resident of Kangra in Rajouri.

As the mortal remains of Ranjit Singh reached his home in Bakra area this morning hundreds of mourners gathered there.

They kept his body on the highway, thereby blocking it and raised slogans against Pakistan sponsored terrorists, demanding an end to killing of Hindus in Kashmir.