Amit Shah to address historic public rally in Rajouri today

Over enthusiastic members of the Pahari community from different parts of Rajouri and the neighbouring Poonch district have started reaching Rajouri town where high security is being maintained in and around the venue at the town's bus stand.



In the evening on Monday, Shah met delegations of Paharis, Gujjars/Bakarwals, Dogras and Sikhs at the Raj Bhavan where he spent the night.



He reached Jammu around 8 p.m. Monday.



On reaching Jammu, Shah tweeted, "Reached Jammu and Kashmir on a three-day tour. Through the medium of different programmes, I'm eager to have dialogue with the people of J&K".



In another comment he said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Government holiday on the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh keeping in view his role in making Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of the country".