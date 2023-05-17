Ammunition recovered during CASO

Rajouri: Security forces in a village in Mendhar area of Poonch recovered a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and some other material during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on Wednesday.
Official sources said that a joint team of Army and Police launched a CASO in Kasblari village of Mendhar during which some suspicious material was found lying under a rock, which was taken into possession by the search teams.
They said that a suspected IED was found in the material.
They said that alongside it, detonators and grenades were also recovered during the operation.
The searches in the area are still going on.