Amritpal Singh takes over as SSP Rajouri

Rajouri: Amritpal Singh, an IPS officer, on Thursday, took over as the new Senior Superintendent of Police in the Rajouri district, relieving Mohammad Aslam who has recently been transferred.

On Thursday morning, Amritpal joined as the new district police chief after he reached the district police office where senior officers of the police administration welcomed him. The official handing over of charge took place in the district police office following which Amritpal Singh took over as the SSP while Mohammad Aslam got relieved.

Later, a farewell event was also accorded to the outgoing officer by the staff of the district police office during which Additional SP Rajouri Vivek Shekhar Sharma and other senior officers were present.

Interacting with staff and civil society members, Mohammad Aslam highlighted his one and half year tenure as SSP in Rajouri and said that people from all walks of life extended their best possible cooperation to police administration for the maintenance of law and order.