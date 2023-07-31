Andrabi chairs Waqf meeting

"Waqf Board has come out of the primitive work systems and is fastly upgrading itself in harmony with the new technological facilities. This change has resulted in transparency and accountability of the assets of the Board. We have gone a long way ahead but much more needs to be done", said DrAndrabi. She hailed the efforts of the Waqf staff in making the change possible.

DrDarakhshan later visited the shrine of Aala Peer (RA) and took stock of the facilities there. She issued orders to the accompanying officers of the Board for submitting a futuristic development plan for the shrine. She later chaired a meeting of the BJP Poonch leaders in which an effective threadbare deliberation on the Party's ground level support system took place. DrAndrabi praised the hard work of the party cadres in reaching out to the last person in the society. "BJP believes in Antodaya and this social principle guides us all to serve each & everyone without any discrimination.