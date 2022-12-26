Anganwadi employees hold protest in Nowshera for  salary hike

Rajouri, Dec 26: Anganwadi employees working under Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) held a protest demonstration in Nowshera town of Rajouri raising concerns over recent decision of Jammu and Kashmir Government for bringing changes in the recruitment and promotion pattern of employees.
These employees took out a protest rally that culminated at the sub divisional headquarter where they staged a protest dharna.
The employees while raising their grievances and issues said that Jammu and Kashmir Government has recently brought some changes in recruitment and promotion pattern of ICDS employees but these changes are not acceptable to them and these will have a professional affect. They demanded reversal of these recent decisions besides restoration of old pension scheme and hike in salaries.