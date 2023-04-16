Annual Hindu religious congregation held in Mankote village of Rajouri

Rajouri: The annual religious congregation and Bhandara of ancient Shiv Parivar cave in Mankote village of Rajouri was held on Sunday with thousands of people taking part in it.

The religious congregation is organised every year in the month of April with special Haavan (prayers) held and prayers for peace and harmony being also offered.

On Sunday, the annual religious congregation was organised in the ancient cave with people taking part in it while special Haavan was also performed.