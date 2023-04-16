Annual Hindu religious congregation held in Mankote village of Rajouri

Rajouri: The annual religious congregation and Bhandara of ancient Shiv Parivar cave in Mankote village of Rajouri was held on Sunday with thousands of people taking part in it.
The religious congregation is organised every year in the month of April with special Haavan (prayers) held and prayers for peace and harmony being also offered.
On Sunday, the annual religious congregation was organised in the ancient cave with people taking part in it while special Haavan was also performed.
President of the Cave Coordination Committee Yougesh Sharma said that Shiv Parivar ancient cave has immense religious importance in the life of every single citizen in the area and people pay regular obeisance at the religious destination.
He further said that on Sunday hundreds of people attended the congregation and issues of religious and cultural importance were also discussed.