Another major consignment of narcotics seized

This is third major catch of narcotics in Poonch district in last three months as earlier two similar massive consignments have been recovered in areas along Line of Control that include recovery of seven kilograms of narcotics, two crore and thirty lakh rupees cash, fifteen hundred US dollars and ammunition in Mandi tehsil area on Match 03.

Officials said these consignments, comprising of Heroine like substance, are believed to be part of cross LoC smuggling rackets being run with involvement of few people living close to Line of Control and it is also suspected to be part of narco terrorist modules.