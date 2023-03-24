Another major consignment of narcotics seized

Poonch, Mar 24: Army has recovered a huge consignment of 10 packets of Narcotics during an operation in Poonch Line of Control (Loc) area.
This is third major catch of narcotics in Poonch district in last three months as earlier two similar massive consignments have been recovered in areas along Line of Control that include recovery of seven kilograms of narcotics, two crore and thirty lakh rupees cash, fifteen hundred US dollars and ammunition in Mandi tehsil area on Match 03.
Officials said these consignments, comprising of Heroine like substance, are believed to be part of cross LoC smuggling rackets being run with involvement of few people living close to Line of Control and it is also suspected to be part of narco terrorist modules.
In the fresh recovery, as per army, 10 packets of Narcotics have been seized during an operation.
Army said that ''Indian Army has foiled yet another attempt of narco- terror smuggling by recovering 10 packets of narcotics near Line of Control in Poonch Sector".
In Rajouri district also, cross LoC smuggling of narcotics has witnessed a rise with two kilograms of narcotics, believed to be Heroine like substance, have been recovered in Lam LoC area of Nowshera sector on March 12.