Another soldier injured in Rajouri attack succumbs, toll four

Rajouri
An army spokesman said that Rifleman Nishant Malik injured in the attack was undergoing treatment in Army Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries this evening.
In the initial firefight, subedar Rajendra Prasad (of Maligoven village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district), rifleman Lakshmanan D (of T Pudupatti village in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu) and rifleman Manoj Kumar (of Shahjahanpur village in Haryana's Faridabad) were killed in the attack on Pargal army camp in Darhal.
"In the early hours on Thursday, alert sentries of the Indian Army post at Parghal, in Rajouri district detected suspicious persons approaching their post taking advantage of the inclement weather and dense foliage," PRO (defence) Jammu Lt Col Devender Anand said.